Salman Khan wraps shooting of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that he has completed filming for his next movie ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan''.

''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as ''Housefull 4'' and ''Bachchhan Paandey''.

In a Twitter post, the actor shared a photo from the film's set and wrote, ''Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023'' Salman had officially announced the movie in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. It will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films.

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar will also star in the movie.

Salman's last big screen release was ''Antim: The Final Truth'', in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include ''Tiger 3'', co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

