Bangladesh bowl out India for 186 in first ODI
- Country:
- Pakistan
India dished out a below-par batting display to be bowled out for 186 against Bangladesh in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.
Sent into bat, Bangladesh bowlers were disciplined from the word as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss India in 41.2 overs.
KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) played a lone hand for he visitors.
Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star of Bangladesh bowling while Ebadat Hossain (4/47) also chipped in with a few wickets.
Brief scores: India: 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73; Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadat Hossain 4/47).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- series
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Ebadat Hossain 4/47
- Ebadat Hossain
ALSO READ
Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian -emails
TPV announces the launch of 'Evnia by Philips' range of Gaming Monitors in India
Extreme weather events to rise manifold in India due to climate change: IIT-G study
UK, France back UNSC permanent seat for India
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members