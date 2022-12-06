Black Clover Chapter 346 may center around Ryuzen Seven vs. Paladins

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 346 will release on Sunday without any break. Since the manga returned after three weeks break with chapter 344, fans are eagerly waiting for the captivating plotline. Currently, the writer-cum-illustrator YūkiTabata is presenting an eventful plotline, leading up to the final battle of the series. Humanity and their survival are in danger.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain Black Clover Chapter 346 spoilers

It's time to see whether Asta can save humanity. Black Clover Chapter 346 will start the war of Ryuzen Seven vs. Paladins.

In the last few chapters, we learned about the Land of the Sun, Yami's birthplace. There Asta met Shogun who healed him and helped him stand on his feet. Asta met Ichika, Yami's sister in Asta and Yuno learn the intention of the Dark Triads to release devils into the territory before they destroy the Spade Kingdom.

We are already introduced to new members of Ryuzen Seven, and they are training Asta. Now Asta can use his Perfect Zetten. He is now ready to meet the final villain Lucius Zogratis.

Black Clover Chapter 346 may also show Asta joining Ryuzen Seven to fight against Sister Lily, the evil Paladins transformed by Lucius Zogratis. Besides, Paladins' troops are also making their way to the Land of the Sun, with a mission to destroy it. Black Clover Chapter 346 may also showcase Ryuzen Seven fighting against Paladins.

Black Clover chapter 345 will be officially released on Sunday, December 11 in the 54th issue of the weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 346 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (December 11)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (December 11)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (December 11)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (December 11)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (December 11)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (December 11)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (December 11)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (December 12)

