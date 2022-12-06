Left Menu

Eros Media World, Arabia Pictures announce collaboration to produce three films

The other two films will start production by the end of next year.Abdulelah Alahmary, CEO of Arabia Pictures, said the team is thrilled to collaborate with ErosMedia in bringing captivating and family-orientated stories to the MENA Middle East and North Africa region.Our cultures share similar qualities, and we believe that our first film together, which is a remake, will resonate with our audiences.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:43 IST
Eros Media World, Arabia Pictures announce collaboration to produce three films

Indian media and entertainment company Eros Media World on Tuesday said they have joined hands with Arabia Pictures, a Riyadh-based production and global distribution company, to produce three feature films.

According to a media release issued on behalf of Eros Media World, the agreement includes the remake of a 2012 Bollywood box office hit, which will go on floors by mid of 2023. The other two films will start production by the end of next year.

Abdulelah Alahmary, CEO of Arabia Pictures, said the team is thrilled to collaborate with ErosMedia in bringing captivating and family-orientated stories to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

''Our cultures share similar qualities, and we believe that our first film together, which is a remake, will resonate with our audiences. We're in the process of adapting the story with talented local Saudi writers. We will share the details on these projects soon,'' Alahmary said in a statement.

Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros Media World, said they intend to create the magic of Bollywood in Saudi Arabia through this partnership.

''In Arabia Pictures, we have found a perfect partner, and together we will recreate the magic of Bollywood in Saudi,'' Dwivedi said.

All three projects will be conceived and developed in Saudi Arabia, added the makers. The ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, which will conclude on December 8 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary award at its December 1 opening ceremony.

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the film gala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022