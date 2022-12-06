Eros Media World, Arabia Pictures announce collaboration to produce three films

Indian media and entertainment company Eros Media World on Tuesday said they have joined hands with Arabia Pictures, a Riyadh-based production and global distribution company, to produce three feature films.

According to a media release issued on behalf of Eros Media World, the agreement includes the remake of a 2012 Bollywood box office hit, which will go on floors by mid of 2023. The other two films will start production by the end of next year.

Abdulelah Alahmary, CEO of Arabia Pictures, said the team is thrilled to collaborate with ErosMedia in bringing captivating and family-orientated stories to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

''Our cultures share similar qualities, and we believe that our first film together, which is a remake, will resonate with our audiences. We're in the process of adapting the story with talented local Saudi writers. We will share the details on these projects soon,'' Alahmary said in a statement.

Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros Media World, said they intend to create the magic of Bollywood in Saudi Arabia through this partnership.

''In Arabia Pictures, we have found a perfect partner, and together we will recreate the magic of Bollywood in Saudi,'' Dwivedi said.

All three projects will be conceived and developed in Saudi Arabia, added the makers. The ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, which will conclude on December 8 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary award at its December 1 opening ceremony.

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the film gala.

