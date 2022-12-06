Left Menu

Saiyami Kher will be seen sharing screen space with Pavail Gulati in Faadu.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:28 IST
Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'
Saiyami Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After enthralling audience with her performance in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', actor Saiyami Kher will be seen showcasing her acting skills in 'Faadu A Love Story'. Talking about her character, Saiyami said, "Manjiri is a simple girl who loves simple things in life. While we portray a character who is so different from us, we take a lot from our personal experiences. For example, Manjiri loves poetry and so do I. I feel poetry gives a deeper meaning to life. Gulzar Saabs work is something I absolutely love reading. My bond with him goes back to my first film. I also always make sure I go hear him whenever he has live shows ."

'Faadu A Love Story' is written by Saumya Joshi and also stars Pavail Gulati. It is directed by critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The web series is scheduled to release on Sony Liv on December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

