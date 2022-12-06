Left Menu

Siddharth Anand shares idea behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look

Director Siddharth Anand shared that it was quite challenging to craft SRK'S look for 'Pathaan'.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:45 IST
Siddharth Anand shares idea behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pathaan has not yet been released but it has already become a rage with people for several reasons. One of the reasons is superstar Shah Rukh's uber cool look. Director Siddharth Anand shared that it was quite challenging to craft SRK'S look for 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood. His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won't be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan," Siddharth shared. He added, "We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look. Going by the reaction his look is getting, I think we have done the job of giving his millions of fans worldwide yet another look that they can be proud of and shower love upon." 'Pathaan' marks the return of Shah Rukh to the silver screen after four years. The film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

