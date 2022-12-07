Left Menu

'Legendary': Reality competition series scrapped after three seasons at HBO Max

The reality competition series 'Legendary' has been scrapped after three seasons at HBO Max.

07-12-2022
Poster of 'Legendary' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The reality competition series 'Legendary' has been scrapped after three seasons at HBO Max. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the television show was set in the New York ballroom scene and followed many houses of fashion dancers as they competed in balls and fashion shows to become "legendary."

The celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion were all part of the cast, along with MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ. Season 1 debuted in 2020, followed by Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 in May of this year.

The news broke in just one day after 'FBoy Island,' another fan-favourite unscripted project at the streamer, was cancelled, as Variety exclusively reported. The finale of 'Legendary,' like 'FBoy Island,' alluded to a bigger narrative on the long-term effects of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Along with a full slate of unscripted programming from all of Discovery's brands, CEO David Zaslav also brought a ruthless mentality of cost-cutting. With further cancellations imminent and layoffs already completed, HBO Max's unscripted division redundancies became an east target after Zaslav stated a goal to find $3 billion in synergy savings over the next three years.

David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams worked as executive producers on 'Legendary,' which was produced by Scout Productions. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg served as the show's showrunners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

