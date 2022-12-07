Sara Ali Khan all set to romance Aditya Roy Kapoor in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino'

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapoor in an upcoming romantic film 'Metro...In Dino'. Producer Bhushan Kumar and ace director Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology 'Metro... In Dino'.

While the music will be scored by Pritam, the film will boast an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro... In Dino' showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times!

Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle. Talking about the film, Director Anurag Basu said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." Producer Bhushan Kumar also expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... In Dino. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."

More details about the project are awaited. (ANI)

