Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama titled 'Bandaa'

The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushalis Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.The actor, who took to Instagram to share the title and his first look from the film, said it was an honour to essay the role of a lawyer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:32 IST
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday announced that his upcoming courtroom drama is titled ''Bandaa''. The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

The actor, who took to Instagram to share the title and his first look from the film, said it was an honour to essay the role of a lawyer. ''A story of a lawyer who fought for truth & justice against all odds. Presenting #Bandaa story of man who never gave up! An honour to essay this role,'' Bajpayee wrote. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series ''Aspirants'', ''Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd'' and ''Flames''.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani.

Juhi Parekh Mehta is the co-producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

