Actress Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in Enola Holmes 3

Mystery movie lovers are quite happy with the recent release of Enola Holmes 2 in November on Netflix. The film received positive reviews from critics and topped Netflix's viewership charts in 93 countries. Now fans are wondering if Netflix is wondering about Enola Holmes 3.

Enola Holmes 3 is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. However, we believe while observing the severe demands from fans that the renewal of third sequel is just a matter of time.

The first movie titled Enola Holmes was released on September 23, 2020. The second movie was out recently on November 4, 2022. There was a time gap of two years.

If the creators decide to abide by the pattern, then they can release Enola Holmes 3 in the last phase of 2024. However, there has been no official declaration on the making of third sequel.

With the introduction of some characters in Enola Holmes 2 from the Sherlock Holmes universe, we wonder who else can be introduced in the third movie. The end part of second movie showed the introduction of Dr. John Watson from Sherlock's sidekick and companion. Till the completion of the second movie, we noticed Sherlock and Elona forming a relationship as siblings. Enola sends John Watson to Sherlock's flat and tells him that her brother is looking for a flatmate. Alternatively, the viewers can also see Sherlock and Enola working more together in Enola Holmes 3 like they were portrayed in the second movie.

However, the co-producer, Millie Bobby Brown (who plays the role of Enola Holmes in the movies) has expressed her interest in Enola Holmes 3. "I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work," Millie Bobby Brown said to Screenrant. However, she has not given any update on when the third movie can take place.

Enola Holmes 3 needs an official announcement from Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix movies.

Also Read: Producer Jon Landau reveals his plan for Alita: Battle Angel 2