Producer Jon Landau reveals his plan for Alita: Battle Angel 2

After the success of Alita: Battle Angel, fans are waiting for a sequel. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was praised for Rosa Salazar's (Alita) outstanding performance. In addition, the conclusion of the first movie perfectly set up a sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel was released by 20th Century Fox in 2019 that was later purchased by Disney. However, later when fans came to know that Disney+ is interested in taking on a live-action Alita: Battle Angel series for the streaming service, they are again hopeful for Alita Battle Angel 2.

When the actor Christoph Waltz (played Dr. Dyson) was asked by Collider about Alita: Battle Angel 2, he answered, "You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney," he said.

"Maybe [Alita 2] doesn't fit into the Disney fication [of 20th Century Studios], but I have no clue [...] Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

But the director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron always wanted to make more sequels to the movie. Robert Rodriguez believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Robert Rodriguez told, James Cameron, made "1,000 pages of notes" for three films set in Alita's universe.

He also stated, "There's like one whole document about the trilogy. Because that's just part of his process. 'Here are three movies. Just so you know what to include in the first story and whatnot.'"

Recently Speaking to Deadline at the London World Premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water on the red carpet of the film's world premiere, the film's producer Jon Landau, who also produced Alita: Battle Angel, talked about the sequel to Alita Battle Angel movie.

When Landau was asked what he is planning besides Avatar sequels which he wants to work on in the future, he replied: "Well there's a little film called Alita: Battle Angel which we'd love to circle back and do a sequel to, and I've been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition."

The reporter asked him when viewers could expect Alita: Battle Angel 2, Landau replies "I never put a timeframe on anything because you guys will hold it against me."

Fans are hoping that James Cameron and Jon Landau will work on Alita: Battle Angel 2 after completing the sequels of Avatar. We will keep an eye on Alita: Battle Angel 2 and track its development and update you accordingly.

