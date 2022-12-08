Light and sound show on journey of space programme hosted at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex

Left Menu

The first episode of a light and sound show on journey of Indias space programme, hosted at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex here, was launched on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said.The show is an important addition to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:32 IST
The first episode of a light and sound show on journey of India's space programme, hosted at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex here, was launched on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said.

The show is an important addition to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex. The first episode presents the remarkable journey of India's space programme since Independence, it said in a statement.

Noted actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to the script, it added.

It also ''depicts in an interesting manner the ancient Indian knowledge about mathematics and astronomy which immensely contributed to the later development of these specialisations in various research locations of the world,'' the ministry said.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakashi Lekhi; and Rakesh Sharma, famed as the first Indian citizen to enter into space, were present on the occasion, it said.

The second show, which has already been selected, will cover the bravery of unsung women warriors of India's struggle for Independence. It is expected to be ready by February 2023, the statement said.

