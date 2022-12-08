'Monarch': Trace Adkins starrer musical drama series scrapped after Season 1

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:43 IST
Poster of Monarch (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Trace Adkins starrer musical drama series 'Monarch' will not return for a second season. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'Monarch' which starred Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, created by Melissa London Hilfers, was produced during the Covid-19 pandemic and initially was set to premiere in January 2022 will not return for a second season. Designed for a shorter run, it was then pushed to the fall.

The Season 1 finale aired on December 6, and the drama premiered following a pair of NFL games, attracting 3.8 million people overall and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, making it Fox's most-watched fall scripted opener in three years. Over the course of its 11 episodes, 'Monarch' averaged 4.1 million multi-platform viewers, failing to engage viewers. According to Variety, the "first family of country music" is the show's focus, which is led by Dottie Roman (Sarandon), who tragically passes away in the first episode despite being the face of every billboard for the programme. With the aid of their two children and son, who are all keeping secrets of their own, her husband Albie (Adkins) struggles throughout the season to keep the Monarch company afloat.

Lizzo's 'Juice,' Faith Hill's 'Breathe,' LeAnn Rimes' 'How Do I Live,' Ed Sheeran's 'Photograph,' Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar,' and, on the series' final episode, Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' were just a few of the songs that were covered for the series. 'Monarch' is the network's first entirely house-produced scripted series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

