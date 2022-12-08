Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee's mother dies at 80

Actor Manoj Bajpayees mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here. According to the actors spokesperson, Geeta Devi was not keeping well for around 20 days and passed away today at 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital.Manoj Bajpayees mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 830 am.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:16 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Image Credit: (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here. According to the actor's spokesperson, Geeta Devi was not keeping well for around 20 days and passed away today at 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital.

''Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital,'' the statement read. The cause of death was not disclosed by the family. Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters. Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away last year in October in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

