Manoj Bajpayee's mother dies at 80
Actor Manoj Bajpayees mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here. According to the actors spokesperson, Geeta Devi was not keeping well for around 20 days and passed away today at 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital.Manoj Bajpayees mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 830 am.
''Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital,'' the statement read. The cause of death was not disclosed by the family. Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters. Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away last year in October in Delhi.
