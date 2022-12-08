One Piece Chapter 1069 full summary is out! Know all important details

One Piece Chapter 1069 starts with Lucci trying to attack Luffy. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1069 are out. One Piece Chapter 1069 titled "Everything Exists For A Reason." Here's everything we know about Chapter 1069 of the Japanese manga.

The cover page of the chapter gives a flashback of a sailing ship. This is the "MADS Research Center", funded by "God of Fortune" Du Feld (aka "Loan Shark King"). Du Feld was one of the guests at Big Mom's tea party held at the Whole Cake Island Arc).

While Lucci is getting ready to attack Luffy, Kaku and Stussy stop him saying that before attacking a Yonkou they must take permission from Marine. And it may take a turn into a fierce war. Meanwhile, Luffy finds the Atlas is damaged heavily and without any second thought he attacks Lucci.

The scene cut to Akainu in Marine HQ, and he asks where Kizaru is. One of the naval members informs that Kizaru is already left for Egghead Island. Yes, Luffy will use Gear 5 against Lucci which was already trended online as an initial spoiler. This is the second time the two will be seen fighting.

Lucci will disclose his newly awakened Zoan form. Lucci's black furs look now like black flames/clouds. He has two black clouds of steam floating around his neck (similar to Luffy's in Gear 4th/Gear 5th). Sentoumaru appears with S-Snake, S-Hawk and S-Shark.

The present of Sentoumaru is very important as Seraphim cannot give orders to Den Den Mushi. The "level of authority" to command Seraphim is: Gorousei -> Vegapunk -> Sentoumaru -> Anyone that holds the "command chip" (CPO has it now).

Sentoumaru orders S-Bear to attack CPO in One Piece Chapter 1069. Jinbe and Chopper run carrying Bonney, and they cross paths with Seraphim. Jibe is in shock when he sees S-Shark. Kaku and Stussy are busy avoiding S- Bear attacks, they don't want to fight back and damage Seraphim.

Nami's group is watching what happens on the monitors. They are astonished to see Luffy's Gear 5. Vegapunk appears before them and Franky's eyes turn into hearts when he discovers that this old man is the real deal.

Vegapunk asks the Strawhats what Luffy's new form is. Nami replies they don't know either but she thinks it should be a new "Gumu no M" Power. Vegapunk says "Gomu Gomu no Mi has never been recorded in the ancient Devil Fruit Encyclopedia.

Vegapunk says Luffy's new form looks like Nika, a God, that can only be found in ancient texts. Vegapunk says that maybe Nika's name has been erased from history, but as long as people continue wishing for him, Nika's existence will never disappear.

Vegapunk continues by saying that everything on earth is born out of people's wishes and the same goes for the Devil Fruits as well. Their weakness is seawater. All ability users who bear that curse are living in the future that someone once wished for. Nami and the Strawhat Crew are stunned.

Vegapunk says: "Isn't this world so much fun?"

Cut to Luffy vs. Lucci: They clash while Luffy is smiling and laughing all the time. He's jumping around, having fun while avoiding Lucci's attacks. Luffy uses a new attack called "Gomu Gomu no Mogura ("Gum Gum Mole") . He turns the floor into a fist that punches Lucci's stomach, making him cough blood and blowing him away.

– Sentoumaru appears with S-Snake, S-Hawk and S-Shark. Seraphim cannot be commanded using Den Den Mushis, so Sentoumaru must be there with them to give orders. The "level of authority" to command Seraphim is: Gorousei -> Vegapunk -> Sentoumaru -> Anyone that holds the "command chip" (CP0 has it now).

Luffy stops when he sees Sentoumaru and greets him. He's talking friendly with him while he's bouncing around.

Sentoumaru was picked up by Vegapunk and liberated from his life of poverty, which is the reason he owes Vegapunk a great debt and chooses to fight against CP0.

Sentoumaru asks Luffy for something: "Straw Hat, please take Vegapunk away with you!"

Lucci recovers while Luffy and Sentoumaru are talking, then uses "Soru" to charge fiercely and attacks Sentoumaru with "Shugan" (Hand Pistol). Sentoumaru is badly hurt.

Lucci: "All we need to do is eliminate the commander, then the Seraphim will obey our commands!"

Luffy is shocked and angry. One Piece Chapter 1069 ends with Luffy saying "Axe Guy!"

There will be a break before releasing One Piece Chapter 1070.

One Piece chapter 1069 will be released on Monday, December 11, 2022, around 12 am JST in the 54th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

