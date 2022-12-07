Boruto Episode 279 to show a new deadly game! Know in detail

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279 is the upcoming episode of the Japanese anime. The previous episode ends with a huge cliffhanger Uzumaki Boruto's struggle for survival. Sarada and Kawaki learned from their investigation that Boruto's life is in danger. How could they help Boruto and the others survive in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279?

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279 suggests Ouga will conduct a new game where several tags will be given to the participants.

The new episode is titled "The Obstacle: Seven." The contestant who carries number 7 will be super lucky and the winner. Now the participants will start fighting to steal the number 7 cards in Boruto Episode 279.

In the previous chapter, Boruto and others are still trapped in the maze created by Ouga. Boruto still has to wait for Ouga who continues to prepare for challenges that threaten his life. The narrow room is gradually getting smaller as the roof is slowly getting down. Many participants are still fighting to save themselves and to get little space.

Meanwhile, Boruto notices there is a gap on the floor on one side of the room. The floor can be destroyed by using Rasengan. After struggling hard to look for a fragile point on the floor, all the participants Boruto failed in the mission.

When the roof is about to fall upon them Boruto breaks the entire floor and saves the participants. Back in the Hiden Leaf village, Uchiha Sarada and other Team 7 members searched Boruto's name from the train's passengers list. They discover that Kiseru is one of the participants from the labyrinth actually an Outer for Kara. Knowing that fact, Sarada and Kawaki immediately move toward the passengers and the train disappeared.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279 on Sunday, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

