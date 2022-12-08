Left Menu

Dharmendra to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in war drama

Dharmendra will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:29 IST
Dharmendra to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in war drama
Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday, ace filmmaker Sriram Raghvan announced his collaboration with the legendary actor. Sriram is coming up with a war drama titled 'Ikkis', which will be headlined by none other than Dharmendra. Surprisingly, Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Ikkis' will go on floors in 2023.

Apart from 'Ikkis', Agastya will also be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022