Nandita Das, Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will take place from December 9 to December 16.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:59 IST
Kapil Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will take place from December 9 to December 16. The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

Talking more about the film, Nandita said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film." More details regarding the film's theatrical release are awaited. (ANI)

