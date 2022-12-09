Left Menu

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to star in 'The Instigators'

Jeff Robinov and John Graham are also producing through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to star in ‘The Instigators’
Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in heist movie ''The Instigators'', to be directed by Doug Liman. The ''Ocean's Eleven'' co-actors will star as two thieves in the Apple Original. According to entertainment website Deadline, Damon and Ben Affleck are producing the project via their newly launched banner Artists Equity. Jeff Robinov and John Graham are also producing through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.

The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck. Liman and Damon have previously worked in 2002's ''The Bourne Identity'', which launched the Jason Bourne film series.

