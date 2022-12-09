Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 updates & everything we know so far

The Intelligent Unit is secretly struggling hard on Sean O'Neal's case. After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O'Neal with every shred of evidence they can find.

To keep his son out of prison, Sean O'Neal is determined to hire a lawyer. Voight and the Intelligence Unit are trying to prevent the new drug from reaching citizens after it made a kid its victim. The team is giving their efforts to investigate this newly released drug followed by Anna's death.

Parallel to the case, the Intelligent Unit is also working on a gang of pharmacy robbers who are involved in ruthless activities. Halstead suspected someone and stab the man to death. He denied going with Voight and Upton's cover story. Instead, he transmuted himself into Chief Patrick O'Neal. This is how the plot takes a new turn when a new officer is appointed and joined the force.

In the last few episodes we learned that to distract Intelligent Unit's mind, Chief O'Neal forces the team to handle the 'dead fish' case. When the 'dead fish' case is taking complicated turns, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 is the upcoming episode to be aired soon.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 may show the history of Burgess and more proof of the investigating shocking evidential reports of Sean O'Neal's son. But, NBC hasn't officially announced the exact number of episodes of Season 10. In general, all the seasons of Chicago P.D. come with more than 10 numbers of episodes, so it's fair to assume we will see Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 soon.

If Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 happens, then we could expect the NBC show to release on Wednesday 4th January 2023 at 10 pm (ET), as per The Review Geek. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on NBC series!

