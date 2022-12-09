Sherlock Season 5: Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are still willing to return

Ever since fans heard the doors for Sherlock Season 5 aren't closed, they were eagerly waiting for new updates. But Sherlock Season 4 came out in 2017, so it's been a long time, and now some viewers are asking, "Will we get a fifth season ever?"

According to multiple reports published earlier, Sherlock Season 5 has never been actually canceled. Plus Sherlock Season 4's plotline left audiences with many queries, which means there should be a Season 5 to resolve all queries. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat already hinted at what could be the story of Sherlock Season 5 if it happens.

Eurus Holmes is Sherlock's long-lost or secret sister and Sherlock Season 5 can show her evil side. However, this news is not authenticated as BBC One is yet to renew the show for another season. But we are still writing it based on media reports.

While there is confusion on whether Sherlock Season 5 is in the pipeline, the show's creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said they are interested – if only Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman were available.

"I'd do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?" In April 2022, Moffat said to RadioTimes.com "Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again."

"It's down to Benedict and Martin," he added – before stressing that that's where the obstacle may lie.

"They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out when it definitely became their lowest paying job," he said.

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough.

Moffat added. "But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow if everybody else did too… So those are the facts. We would do it, I'd do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we'd need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they've done their time."

Sherlock is a British crime television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. The detective series stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson.

So we still keep our hope on the creators and wait for Sherlock Season 5. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the renewal of the detective series Sherlock Season 5. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the BBC One series.

