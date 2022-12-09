Left Menu

'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Golda' and 'Plane' part of Lionsgate's India theatrical slate for 2023

We are committed to attracting movie lovers to the cinema hall with the best of content across genres that truly appeal to Indian audiences, Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said in a statement.Wendy Reeds, EVP, International Sales, Lionsgate, said India is a crucial market for us and with the upcoming slate they are hoping to increase their fanbase in the country.Lionsgate has created a pipeline of action-packed movies and Hollywood tentpoles for Indian audiences.

Canadian-American entertainment company Lionsgate has announced its India theatrical release slate for the year 2023, which includes Keanu Reeves-starrer ''John Wick: Chapter 4'', Gerard Butler's ''Plane'' and Helen Mirren-led ''Golda''. Other films which are part of the next year's release calendar of Lionsgate are Francis Lawrence’s directorial venture ''The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes''; ''White Bird: A Wonder Story'', featuring Gillian Anderson and Mirren; comedy-drama ''About My Father''; and action-thriller ''Bricklayer''. “The theatre business is on an upswing with consumers stepping out to experience good content. It’s our constant endeavor to create edgy and contemporary content. With several big-ticket theatrical releases planned across dubbed languages, Lionsgate is looking at a jam-packed 2023 catering to the masses. ''We are committed to attracting movie lovers to the cinema hall with the best of content across genres that truly appeal to Indian audiences,'' Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Wendy Reeds, EVP, International Sales, Lionsgate, said India is a crucial market for us and with the upcoming slate they are hoping to increase their fanbase in the country.

“Lionsgate has created a pipeline of action-packed movies and Hollywood tentpoles for Indian audiences. India is a crucial market for us, and with these blockbuster releases planned, we are optimistic of increasing our fanbase in the country,'' she said.

