Hrithik Roshan spotted with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan met popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 recently.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:14 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Mahira Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan met popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday.

In the pictures, the actors are seen seated next to each other. Hrithik looked dapper in black suit and bow tie, while Mahira looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery cape gown. Glimpses from Hrithik and Mahira's meeting left many fans happy.

"Wow.... when bollywood meets the Pakistani film industry," a social media user commented. "Miss seeing Mahira in Bollywood films," another one wrote.

Apart from Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto also marked their presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

