Kangana Ranaut shares childhood picture, says "wore my mother's saree and stole Rangoli's band"

Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, dropped a childhood picture where she wore her mother's saree and stole her sister Rangoli's band.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture of her. The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram Story and posted a throwback picture where she made a happy pose in her garden. She wore a blue and white saree, tied her hair in a bun, and had red flowers.

Kangana wrote, "Like most of girls when I was 10 or 11 years old, I wore my mother's saree and lipstick stole @rangoli_r_chandel hand band and pretended to be a classical dancer... ha ha..." Kangana has two siblings. She has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, and a younger brother Akshat Ranaut. She often shares pictures and videos with her family members on different occasions on Instagram.

Kangana recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her next period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. 'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana has also announced that she will be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie. Apart from that, she will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

