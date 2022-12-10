Left Menu

India is surviving because of teachings of shankaracharyas and sages: Kerala governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said India is surviving because of the teachings of saints such as shankaracharyas and sages.Khan was speaking at a function in Mumbai where he received the SIES South Indian Education Society Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi award for public leadership.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:29 IST
India is surviving because of teachings of shankaracharyas and sages: Kerala governor
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said India is surviving because of the teachings of saints such as shankaracharyas and sages.

Khan was speaking at a function in Mumbai where he received the SIES (South Indian Education Society) Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi award for public leadership. ''India is surviving because of the teachings of saints like Shankaracharya and rishis. Indian civilisation is not only ancient but it is dynamic to create and face challenges, with the result that its continuity is ensured,'' he said. Shankaracharya is a religious title used by the heads of monasteries called mathas in the Advaita Vedanta tradition of Hinduism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022