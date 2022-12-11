Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win

French police fired tear gas on the Champs Elysees in Paris as fans were celebrating victories by France and Morocco in the World Cup, sending them to the tournament’s semi-finals.

Thousands of supporters had filled the famous Parisian avenue soon after the match between Morocco and Portugal, chanting, waving flags and honking their horns amid large police deployment. More joined them after France's win against England.

Reuters TV footage showed people smashing shop ventures and fights with police. Some fires could also be seen on avenue de Friedland close to the Champs Elysees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)