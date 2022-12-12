Left Menu

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence. Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary.

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence. Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary. On Aug. 11, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, played at a New York City block party and was credited with starting the music genre.

