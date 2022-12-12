'RRR' nominated for two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli's period action film ''RRR'' has scooped nominations in two categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards -- Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on the official website of the Golden Globe Awards on Monday evening.

In the Best Picture - Non-English segment, ''RRR'', a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film ''Decision To Leave'', German anti-war drama ''All Quiet on the Western Front'', Argentine historical drama ''Argentina, 1985'', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama ''Close''.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, ''RRR'' released worldwide in March in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem -- in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The film's Telugu track ''Naatu Naatu'', composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has been nominated in the Original Song - Motion Picture category.

Other nominees in the segment are: Taylor Swift's ''Carolina'' (''Where The Crawdads Sing''); ''Ciao Papa'' (''Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'') which has music by Alexandre Desplat and lyrics by Roeban Katz and del Toro; ''Hold My Hand'' from ''Top Gun: Maverick'', a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice; and ''Lift Me Up'' from ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

''We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture - Non-English Language & the Best Original Song,'' RRR's official Twitter page said in a tweet.

Bhatt shared the news of the twin nominations for ''RRR'' on her Instagram Stories accompanied by heart emoticons.

''RRR'', which emerged as a massive box office success even overseas with reported earnings of Rs 1,200 crore, has been praised for Rajamouli's grand vision, high-octane fight sequences and Keeravaani's rousing musical soundtrack.

The film received rave reviews from the who's who of Hollywood including filmmakers Russo Brothers (''The Gray Man''), Edgar Wright (''Baby Driver''), Scott Derrickson (''Doctor Strange'') and ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' films director James Gunn.

Rajamouli, who has attained global recognition post the success of the film, was recently declared the runner-up in the best director category by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LACFA). Keeravaani received LACFA's best music score award.

Rajamouli previously won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best director.

One of the most successful Indian films of the year, ''RRR'' was considered as a frontrunner in the race for representing the country at the Academy Awards next year in the best international film category, but ''Chhello Show'' (Last Film Show), a Gujarati film directed by Pan Nalin, was eventually selected as India's official entry to the 2023 Oscars.

In October, the makers of ''RRR'' had announced they had sent an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category.

The ceremony for Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 10.

