228 stolen artefacts brought back since 2014: Culture ministry

More than 220 stolen artefacts have been brought back since 2014, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

It shared the information in a tweet.

''Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. In stark contrast, with PM Modi at the helm, over 220 artefacts have been recovered since 2014 #ModiRevivesIndianHeritage #AmritMahotsav,'' the ministry tweeted.

It also shared a poster which stated that 228 stolen artefacts have been brought back home since 2014.

Later, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted, ''New India strengthening development and heritage. From rejuvenating temples, heritage sites & cultural centers, to repatriating ancient artefacts & establishing world class museums, @narendramodi govt is relentlessly working to restore our cultural glory #ModiRevivesIndianHeritage''.

A poster shared by the minister along with his tweet stated that India's rank in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index rose to 34th in 2019 from 65th in 2013.

