All-Female team takes helm for season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

An all-female team of directors has taken charge of the upcoming season of the popular web series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. The epic drama has roped in three directors, namely Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper at the helm of multiple episodes for its second season.

Brandstrom would mark her return from season 1, after serving as director in two of its highly-acclaimed episodes. She is set to direct four episodes in season 2 and serve as the series' co-executive producer. According to a report by US-based entertainment portal, Deadline, the Swedish-French film director would replace British director Wayne Che Yip who directed four episodes in season 1 and also served as co-executive producer.

Hamri and Hooper, on the other hand, are new to the franchise. They will be directing two episodes each. Last week, the series, which is currently in production in the UK, had announced the addition of eight new actors to the show's existing cast namely, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.

This fantasy epic web-series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings' books and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of familiar and new characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Season 2 of the series is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.

The first season of 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' with 8 episodes is streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

