I-T raids underway at 42 locations in 3 states linked to Malayalam film producers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:30 IST
Income Tax officials on Thursday launched raids at 42 locations in three states allegedly linked to some prominent Malayalam film producers, an official source said.

The raids are being carried out in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai to unearth the ''undisclosed foreign investments'' of the film producers including a prominent Malayalam actor-cum-producer.

''The raids started at 8 am today. They are still underway,'' the source told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

