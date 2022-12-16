Left Menu

British actor Charlie Hunam-led Shantaram series has been cancelled by Apple TV after first season. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts epic novelShantaram. According to entertainment website Deadline, the series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' after season 1
British actor Charlie Hunam-led ''Shantaram'' series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after first season. The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts' epic novel''Shantaram''. According to entertainment website Deadline, the series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced. ''Shantaram'' follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan. The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

