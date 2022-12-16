Left Menu

Lee Isaac Chung in talks to direct 'Twisters' sequel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 12:56 IST
Lee Isaac Chung Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is in discussions to direct the sequel to 1996 blockbuster ''Twister''.

The project is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

If finalised, Chung will direct the sequel from a screenplay penned by ''The Revenant'' scribe Mark L Smith.

The filmmaker is best known for directing ''Minari'', a semi-autobiographical drama about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s.

The movie received six nominations at the 2021 Academy Awards with actor Youn Yuh-jung taking home the trophy for best-supporting actress.

''Twisters'', starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma. It was directed by Jan De Bont and raised over USD 494 million at the worldwide box office.

The sequel will be co-financed by Warner Bros Pictures. Frank Marshall will produce through his Kennedy/Marshall company banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

