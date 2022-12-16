Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's rom-com to release on this date

The release date for Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-starrer yet-to-be-titled film has been locked. The movie, which is being helmed by Anand Tiwari, is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ammy Virk is also a part of the film.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Speaking about the film's OTT release, producer Karan Johar said: "Anand Tiwari's upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal - a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they are released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling - licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions."

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Prime Video, India said that the association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension "of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films". "After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari's film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe," he said.

The film is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy. More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

