Anyone devoted to saffron should boycott 'Pathaan': Former minister

Former BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Friday waded into the row over the song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:43 IST
Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya. (File Pic), SRK, Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Friday waded into the row over the song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Speaking to ANI, Jaibhan Singh said, "I support the statement of the Madhya Pradesh government and the seers of Ayodhya that this film should not be allowed to be released in the state. Anyone, who is devoted to saffron, should boycott this film. Costumes shown in the song have been worn in an obscene manner and worse, the preferred colour of our seers was chosen to tarnish them."

The makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled 'Besharam Rang' on December 12. The former minister called on countrymen to boycott such films, saying, "We should boycott such films. Boycott is the biggest weapon in a democracy. What message are you trying to convey? Why are you insulting saffron? "

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

