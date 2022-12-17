Resident Alien Season 3: Everything we know so far

The science-fiction mystery cum comedy-drama Resident Alien has been renewed for Season 3. It was already revealed that Season 3 of Syfy's hit series Resident Alien will be a bit shorter than expected. The new season will come with eight episodes instead of the originally planned 12.

After the release of the first season on January 27, 2021, on Syfy, the series has been praised for its offbeat comedy and engaging story. Critics especially acclaimed Tudyk's performance. Resident Alien Season 2 consists of 16 episodes, split into two eight-episode parts and premiered on January 26, and August 10, 2022.

After the first season, Resident Alien Season 2 was approved, and it reached an estimated 9.3 million viewers across all platforms. According to Deadline, part one of Season 2 also did well, ranking among this year's top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7. The show's ratings dropped significantly in the back half of Season 2.

Based on a comic book series of the same name, Resident Alien is a story of an alien who wants to destroy humanity. The series begins after crash-landing on Earth. An alien sent to wipe out humanity kills and takes on the identity of a vacationing pathology physician. He is asked to do an autopsy on the town's doctor, who has died in unknown circumstances. He wrestles with the moral dilemma of his secret mission, while also dealing with the mayor's young son, who can see his true appearance. Resident Alien Season 2 ends with major cliffhangers to be solved in Season 3.

Harry has the alien baby give Asta Goliath's message: his people are not coming to Earth, the Greys have sent Grey-human hybrids to Earth, and he is Harry's future self. Goliath also says that General McCallister has the resources to save Earth. Harry has adopted Peter's son, Robert, but Robert decides he needs to live his own life. Before Robert leaves, Harry gives him the sphere for protection.

Ben decided to open a resort but he is still suffering from sleepwalking disease. Jay wants his job back from Asta. The Grey-human assassin who killed Peter, Joseph, informs Harry that Harry's people have ceded Earth and there is a pod on a mountain to take him home. Since Harry has information from the future that he will fail to save Earth, he decides to leave and says goodbye to Max.

Sahar comes to say goodbye to the alien baby, whom Harry has named Bridget. The military arrives in search of Harry, who tells Asta and D'Arcy to hide in his bunker, and takes him to a compound to see General McCallister. Robert is abducted by the Greys and brought to a spaceship with Ben. The Greys inform Ben that they abducted the fetus from Kate's womb three months ago.

The release date for Resident Alien Season 3 is yet to be out. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates!