Left Menu

AAP to Discuss Key Issues at Meeting Led by Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Ministers residence in Civil Lines, they said.It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25, a party source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:34 IST
AAP to Discuss Key Issues at Meeting Led by Delhi CM Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, they said.

''It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,'' a party source said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024