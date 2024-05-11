AAP to Discuss Key Issues at Meeting Led by Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Ministers residence in Civil Lines, they said.It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25, a party source said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, they said.
''It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,'' a party source said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.
