AAP to Discuss Key Issues at Meeting Led by Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, they said.

''It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25,'' a party source said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

