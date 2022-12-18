Left Menu

Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85

Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports. The acclaimed author published a vast body of work translated in more than 30 countries. Pinon won national and international awards and became an elected member of the ABL in 1989.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 03:52 IST
Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85

Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports. The acclaimed author published a vast body of work translated in more than 30 countries.

Pinon won national and international awards and became an elected member of the ABL in 1989. She later chaired the literary club in 1996 and 1997, its website shows. Pinon was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 to a Galician family and as a child chose to be a writer, ABL's website said.

She had a degree in journalism and published novels, short stories and essays, and wrote speeches and memoirs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022