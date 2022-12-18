Sara Ali Khan wraps shooting of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Left Menu

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said she has finished filming for the Amazon original film Ae Watan Mere Watan.Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama. Her last release was 2021s Atrangi Re.

Updated: 18-12-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:08 IST
Sara Ali Khan (image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said she has finished filming for the Amazon original film ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''.

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing the project.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture of the wrap-up cake with the message, ''It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m''.

The caption of the post read: ''AE WATAN MERE WATAN'' In ''Ae Watan Mere Watan'', the 27-year-old actor will play a ''valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter'' in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, ''Ae Watan Mere Watan'' is backed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

Sara's future projects include Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Vicky Kaushal, Pawan Kriplani's ''Gaslight'' opposite Vikrant Massey, and ''Metro... In Dino'', directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Her last release was 2021's ''Atrangi Re''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

