One Piece Chapter 1070 first theory is out! Know all important details

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1070 are trending online and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store. One Piece Chapter 1070 spoilers suggest fans could get a great chapter ahead.

According to the trending spoilers, the new chapter will feature the strongest Awakening clash. In the previous chapter, we see it's not hard for Luffy to take down Lucci. But Lucci wants to fight back against Luffy in One Piece Chapter 1070. DF Zoan users say that he becomes stronger after achieving awakening.

Sentomaru is beaten when he is caught off guard and was beaten by the CP0 boss. Sentomaru is now accompanied by 3 Seraphim, namely S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark. Each Seraphim comes from the Shichibukai and is known to have extraordinary powers. Sentomaru will go against CP0 in One Piece Chapter 1070.

The CP0 has S-Bear. S-Bear looks like Kuma, S-Snake like Boa Hancock and S-Hawk like Mihawk. S-Shark looks like Jinbei. The name Seraphim also represents the names of animals who are considered dangerous. In this story, CP0 wants S-Bear to destroy one of the Seraphim brought by Sentomaru.

Luffy may go to Next Island while carrying Vegapunk. Kisa could see Sentomaru confronting CP0. Luffy is now stronger and holds the Yonko title. So CP0 can't fight Luffy so easily perhaps they couldn't simply fight the Yonko without the permission of the World Government.

The order of authority that can control the Pacifista (including the Seraphim) is the Five Elders, Dr. Vegapunk, Sentomaru, and chip authority (CP0). Sentomaru gets orders from Dr. Vegapunk to remove CP0 and intends to help Luffy in defeating CP0.

As Sentomaru is attacked by Lucci, he could no longer control the Seraphim. So, Seraphim will obey orders from CP0.

Currently, both Luffy and Lucci are in awakening form. Their new form may be black or white smoke around their bodies. Even though Lucci is in resurrection mode, his Devil Fruit is still a Leopard. According to Dr. Vegapunk Luffy is not a rubber Devil user. He looks like the embodiment of the Sun God.

Lucci will use the Seraphim to defeat Luffy in One Piece Chapter 1070. But defeating a Yonko will be hard for Lucci.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1070 is Monday, December 26, 2022. We will keep you updated with more spoilers on One Piece 1070 as soon as it comes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more manga series.

Source: Banten Zone

