Ayushmann Khurrana to ring in New Year with family in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana will be celebrating New Year in Chandigarh.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:00 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has headed to his hometown Chandigarh to ring in New Year with his family. "I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one's roots are and for me it's Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating," Ayushmann shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'An Action Hero'. The film was helmed by Anirudh Iyer and marked Ayushmann's first action-packed film of his career. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in July 7, 2023. (ANI)

