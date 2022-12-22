Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha to release on Jan 13

Anshuman Jha starrer Lakadbaggha, which dwells on the issue of illegal animal trade, will release on January 13.

The Hindi film, which also stars Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman, premiered at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

The cast of the film along with its director Victor Mukherjee and music composer Simone Fransquet attended the premier at the state-run Nandan film centre.

The film portrays the story of a man living in north Kolkata's Haritaki Bagan. His love for stray dogs led him to unearth a huge animal trade nexus, the director said.

''Street dogs are integral to any neighbourhood in India but they are mostly chased, beaten up and killed at times. Yet there are few samaritans who take care of these animals who are extremely loyal and friendly,'' Mukherjee said.

''The film seeks to put the focus on those who look after these dogs in a neighbourhood, provide them food and shelter. The protagonist exposes a racket that deals with animal trafficking,'' he said.

Rabindranath Tagore's timeless 'Purano Sei Diner Katha' has been re-composed and sung by Shruti Pathak for the film.

''Revisiting 'Purano Sei' is a small effort as artists to make the cultural and literary genius of Tagore accessible, in some way, to the younger generation in the 21st century. And Shruti Pathak has done magic with her voice,'' Jha said.

The film has also been selected for the HBO South Asian International Film Festival in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)