Left Menu

Married couple arrested in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

Married couple arrested in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:11 IST
Married couple arrested in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing jobs
  • Country:
  • India

A married couple have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police on Wednesday said.

Both the accused were allegedly changing their address and identities for last six months to evade arrest, they said.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Tyagi (35), and his wife Amita Tyagi, both residents of Ghaziabad, police said.

''On May 10, the staff of the north district police received a tip-off regarding a proclaimed offender couple involved in a case of cheating registered against them in Laxmi Nagar Police Station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.

The officer further said that they were hiding themselves inside a rented flat in Govind Puram in Ghaziabad and a raid was conducted and both were apprehended.

''Both told police that they have been cheating people on the pretext of providing government jobs to the candidates who are preparing for the government jobs examinations,'' said the DCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024