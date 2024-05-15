Married couple arrested in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing jobs
Married couple arrested in Delhi for duping people on pretext of providing jobs
- Country:
- India
A married couple have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police on Wednesday said.
Both the accused were allegedly changing their address and identities for last six months to evade arrest, they said.
The accused have been identified as Vikas Tyagi (35), and his wife Amita Tyagi, both residents of Ghaziabad, police said.
''On May 10, the staff of the north district police received a tip-off regarding a proclaimed offender couple involved in a case of cheating registered against them in Laxmi Nagar Police Station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.
The officer further said that they were hiding themselves inside a rented flat in Govind Puram in Ghaziabad and a raid was conducted and both were apprehended.
''Both told police that they have been cheating people on the pretext of providing government jobs to the candidates who are preparing for the government jobs examinations,'' said the DCP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govind Puram
- Ghaziabad
- Tyagi
- Vikas Tyagi
- Amita
- Laxmi Nagar Police Station
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad Development Authority Supervisors Removed from Duty in Corruption Probe
NCRTC Chief Inspects Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor
Fire breaks out in factory at Sahibabad in UP's Ghaziabad
Tragic Homicide: Man Fatally Stabbed in Ghaziabad
Suspect in Tata Steel Official Murder Killed in Police Encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad