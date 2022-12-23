Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 208 release date, time & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 is going to be Weekly Shonen Jump's 53rd issue, which will be released on Sunday. The upcoming chapter will continue the new arc that has been started in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200.

The previous chapter shows the battle between Kenjaku vs. Yuki. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 will continue from the last scene of the previous chapter. The battle will be concluded in the new chapter. The leaked spoilers suggest that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 will reveal Yuki's fate.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 spoilers show Kenjaku blasting a hole into Yuki's stomach. He plans to keep attacking to not give her any time to recover and heal herself.

The raw scans show the flashback scenes of Choso and Yuki dressed up fashionably and seated at a bar while Tengen appears as the bartender. Then the scene changed to the present day where they both are wounded.

Yuki split in half. Tengen appears. Kenny sees sukanya form in Tengen (both have four eyes). Then Yuki suddenly grabs Kenny and he starts to get sucked in. Turns out Yuki can keep increasing her mass and also density to create a "Black hole!" Nothing not even mass, light, gravity, or time can escape it! We see a large deep hole with a black hole in the middle of the tomb.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 208 are yet to be out. The raw scans will release within two to three days before the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (December 25, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (December 25, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (December 25, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (December 25, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (December 25, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (December 25, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (December 26, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (December 26, 2022)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

