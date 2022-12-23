Tanishq Singh Aka Paradox wore Badshah’s gifted jacket for his first show as a sign of thanks!

A dream come true moment for the young pop star Tanishq Singh aka Paradox when the most-loved rapper, singer Badshah gifted his jacket admiring his singing style and saying “You will become too good, too soon”! Tanishq Singh, often better known as Paradox, is extremely well known for his rapping skills and artistic imagination. Badshah was delighted with a 19-year-old rapper and singer's performance, and to our surprise, Badshah gave Paradox his jacket during Hustle 2.0. Every single review that Paradox received from Badshah on the program was a clear indication of his admiration for Paradox's performances. He even admired the fact that Paradox was so young but had the maturity to compose such profound songs. For his first show, Paradox wore Badshah's jacket as a gesture of gratitude and respect.

Badshah hugged the rapper during Hustle 2.0 and complimented him on his incredible rapping skills following his debut performance. The modest and unassuming rapper steadily stole millions of hearts during the captivating ten weeks, sweeping the country by storm and taking first place in MTV HUSTLE 2.0.

Speaking of Tanishq Singh aka Paradox, he is a young, talented, and well-known rapper, singer, and lyricist in India with over 1M+ Instagram followers and 268K YouTube subscribers. His song Jaadugar has received over 16.5 million plays on Spotify, earning him around 3M+ monthly listeners and making him viral overnight! Paradox has a large fan following and is rapidly gaining popularity. His current record includes songs from many different genres and is recognized for highlighting pop experimental style. He has delivered raps that are fantastic summaries of his numerous concepts and undertakings. He recently made his commercial debut with MTV India's FIFA World Cup'22 promotion.

