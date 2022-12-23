Left Menu

Amit Sadh to play encounter specialist in his next film ‘Main’

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Friday said he will be playing an encounter specialist in his next film Main.The movie will be written and directed by Sachin Saraf. As always, need your all blessings and love - see you at the movies, he added.Sadh most recently featured in the second season of Breathe Into the Shadows, which premiered on Prime Video on November 9.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:23 IST
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Friday said he will be playing an encounter specialist in his next film “Main”.

The movie will be written and directed by Sachin Saraf. The 39-year-old actor shared the details about the upcoming feature in a post on his Instagram account.

“First day, first look!! Starting this new journey of essaying the role of a police officer and an encounter specialis,'' Sadh wrote.

“In 'Main' Backed by a visionary producer Paul @pradeeprangwani ..Directed and written by Sachin Saraf @sachinsaraf09 And a great team! As always, need your all blessings and love - see you at the movies,'' he added.

Sadh most recently featured in the second season of “Breathe: Into the Shadows”, which premiered on Prime Video on November 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

