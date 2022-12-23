NDTV founders to sell most of their stake in broadcaster to Adani Group
- Country:
- India
NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said they will sell 27.26 per cent out of their remaining 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group.
This follows Adani Group becoming the single largest shareholder in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) after first buying out a company backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.
''Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to (Adani Group firm) AMG Media Network,'' the founders said in a statement to stock exchanges.
The two together hold 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV while Adani Group now holds 37.44 per cent shareholding in the company.
Of the 32.26 per cent stake, the couple will sell 27.26 per cent while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding in the company.
''Since the open offer (by Adani Group) was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness,'' they said in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Adani
- NDTV
- New Delhi
- Adani Group
- AMG Media Network
- Radhika Roy
ALSO READ
Top US counterterrorism official to visit New Delhi for key meeting
New Delhi-bound Air India flight with 173 people on board suffers flat tyre; flight rescheduled
Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 listed in RS for passage
New Delhi turns 111, Coronation Park visitors oblivious to site's significance
NDTV to give 2 board seats to Adani group firm