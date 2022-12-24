315Work Avenue gives on lease 40,000 sq ft office space to German MNC Webasto in Pune

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue has given on lease around 40,000 square feet office space to Webasto Group at its centre in Pune. The company has given space in its co-working centre at CapitaLand IT Park in Kharadi, Pune, according to a statement. This is the third co-working centre of the company in Pune. The Webasto Group, founded in 1901, is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. 315Work Avenue manages about 30,000 seats across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. T he company plans to double its portfolio from the current 1.5 million sq ft to about 3 million sq ft by the end of this financial year. Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said: ''The demand for coworking office spaces has been robust in recent times and large enterprises are signing up flexible spaces in the hybrid context.'' The young workforce brigade too are more inclined towards flexible and hybrid working set ups which has skyrocketed post-pandemic, he added. Mehrotra said the demand has also been fuelled by the adoption of the hub-and-spoke model across industries to diversify risk and make capex more efficient.

