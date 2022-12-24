Actor Tunisha Sharma `commits suicide' on set of TV serial
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:44 IST
Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.
Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.
A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. Sharma had acted in several television serials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
