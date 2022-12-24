Left Menu

Police to probe suicide, murder angle in Tunisha Sharma's death

People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had committed suicide. In this situation, the Police says it will investigate the matter from all possible angles.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:15 IST
Tunisha Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Police have said they will investigate the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles. People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had committed suicide.

Without informing the police, the body of the 20-year-old actor was removed from its spot, where it was found hanging. In this situation, the police says it will investigate the matter from all possible angles.

According to the police, no suicide note has been found. They are interrogating everyone present on the set. Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. In 'Dabangg 3' with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance. (ANI)

